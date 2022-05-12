Some 700 horses and 500 riders toughed it out over the weekend at the cauldron of polocrosse, Morgan Park, near Warwick.
Competition was hotly contested for the Barastoc Interstate series, Shell Cup and the international series against New Zealand, which was won by the green and gold.
Warwick Polocrosse Club president Les Fraser said after heavy rain fell on Saturday night the difficult decision was made to abandon play on Sunday.
Mr Fraser said the welfare of both the horse and rider was in mind.
"We did get to enjoy two full days and nights of competition with Australia retaining victory over the New Zealanders," Mr Fraser said.
Presentations made on Sunday were based on points already accumulated.
Mr Fraser usually has his finger on the pulse on everything that happens at Morgan Park, but this year he was caught unaware when he was recognised as the longest playing member in the history of polocrosse, with 60 years.
Results:
Winners of the men's interstate open - Queensland
Winners of the women's interstate open - NSW
Winners of the U21 men's - Queensland
Winners of U 21 women's - Queensland
Interstate master's women - NSW
Interstate Junior boys - Queensland
Interstate junior girls - NSW
National women's test - Australia
National men's test - Australia
