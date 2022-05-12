Queensland Country Life
Home/Rural Life

Warwick hosts polocrosse again as green and gold beat Kiwis

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
May 12 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hard rain, hard play: Queensland captain Dakota Collins in possession of the ball in the interstate series against NSW at Morgan Park. Picture: Gerard Walsh

Some 700 horses and 500 riders toughed it out over the weekend at the cauldron of polocrosse, Morgan Park, near Warwick.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.