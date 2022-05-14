Tax issues on forced livestock sales

You can elect to return this profit as income in two ways. Firstly you can elect to spread the profit in equal instalments over a five-year period included the year of the enforced sale. These are fixed amounts and cannot be varied. The other election is to offset the deferred profit against the cost of any replacement livestock or be included as income to offset against the cost of breeding your replacement livestock. This option is more flexible and can be actioned any time in the preceding five years. Any remaining deferred profit must be included as income in the fifth year after the deferral.