THE 1265 hectare (3125 acre) freehold Condamine district property Billabong has sold at an Elders auction by $4.3 million.
The buyer was Myalla Cattle Co, Glenmorgan, which paid the equivalent of the $3399/ha ($1376/acre) for the property.
Marketing agent Mick Cuskelly said bidding opened from the floor at $3m, with five of the nine registered bidders active at the auction.
Described as suited to breeding, backgrounding and fattening cattle, Billabong was offered by Bill Mortlock, who is planning to retire.
The property is located 18km off the Meandarra-Condamine Road, 36km north of Meandarra and 36km south west of Condamine.
The country has a mix of belah, box and wilga soils plus myall flood country along the Condamine River. Buffel grass and bambatsi are well esatablished.
Water is a feature of Billabong. There are permanent holes in the Condamine River, two large lagoons, and a recently de-silted dam.
The property has six main paddocks plus holding paddocks.
Billabong has a four bedroom timber home, an 8x14m machinery shed, 10x15m hay shed, silos, and timber cattle yards.
The marketing of Billabong was handled by Mick Cuskelly, Elders.
