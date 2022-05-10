Queensland Country Life

Billabong: Condamine district cattle property sold at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated May 10 2022 - 3:24am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ELDERS: The 1265 hectare Condamine district property Billabong has sold at auction.

THE 1265 hectare (3125 acre) freehold Condamine district property Billabong has sold at an Elders auction by $4.3 million.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.