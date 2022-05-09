Younger cattle sell well at Woodford

There were 171 head sold on a wet Monday at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale.
Younger cattle sold well, with the market firm to slightly dearer.
John Chambers, Neurum, sold Santa steer calves, four to five months, for $1320. Greg Nunn, Kilcoy, sold Brangus weaner steers for $1790. Michael Green, Neurum, sold Droughtmaster calves, with steers making $1280 and pens of heifers $1280.
Bill Kirby, Harlin, sold Santa calves, five to six months, for $1535. Lorraine Sinclair, Witta, sold Senepol steer calves for $1280. Roberts Hardwood Co, Woodford, sold Limousin male calves for $1230. ALB Pastoral, Woolmar, sold Brahman steers for $1900. Sarger Pty Ltd, Woolmar, sold Brahman steer calves for $1365 and Brangus vealer heifers for $1280.
Mineral Properties, Moore, sold Brahman steers for $1480 and Senepol vealer heifers for $1385. Mark Young and Evonne Manns, Linville, sold Droughtmaster steers, six to seven months, for $1500. Mark Thompson, Mt Delaney, sold Speckle Park cross males for $1630.
