Younger cattle sell well at Woodford

Bill Kirby, Harlin, sold Santa calves, five to six months, for $1535. Lorraine Sinclair, Witta, sold Senepol steer calves for $1280. Roberts Hardwood Co, Woodford, sold Limousin male calves for $1230. ALB Pastoral, Woolmar, sold Brahman steers for $1900. Sarger Pty Ltd, Woolmar, sold Brahman steer calves for $1365 and Brangus vealer heifers for $1280.