Light yearling steers make to 702c,average 694c at Toowoomba

May 9 2022 - 10:00pm
Restockers active at Toowoomba

With no sales for three weeks due to the public holidays, and with rain across the supply area and more heavy rain forecast reduced numbers to 308 head at the Toowoomba cattle sale.

