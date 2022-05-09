Restockers active at Toowoomba

Light weight yearling steers under 200kg made to 702c to average 694c/kg. Yearling steers under 280kg averaged 652c and made to 670c/kg. Yearling steers in the 280 to 330kg range returning to the paddock made to 644c to average 641c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 622c a good sample averaging 557c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 558c to average 522c/kg. Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to the occasional 600c to average 560c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 531c to 536c, with some to restockers making to 598c/kg.