Restockers active at Toowoomba

With no sales for three weeks due to the public holidays, and with rain across the supply area and more heavy rain forecast reduced numbers to 308 head at the Toowoomba cattle sale.
The regular feed and trade buyers were in attendance and operating plus a good line-up of restockers. Young cattle dominated the selling pens, with only a handful of grown cattle penned.
Advertisement
Restockers and feeder buyers provided very strong support across all classes of suitable stock. Grown cattle were to small in numbers to reliably quote.
Light weight yearling steers under 200kg made to 702c to average 694c/kg. Yearling steers under 280kg averaged 652c and made to 670c/kg. Yearling steers in the 280 to 330kg range returning to the paddock made to 644c to average 641c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 622c a good sample averaging 557c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 558c to average 522c/kg. Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to the occasional 600c to average 560c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 531c to 536c, with some to restockers making to 598c/kg.
A couple of bullocks to export processors made to 434c/kg. A handful of cows made to 328c/kg. Light weight steers sold open auction made to $1240/head. Cows and calves made to $3300/unit.
Cows ex Haden sold for $2412 with the heifer portion selling to $2208. Best bulls sold to $2665. A line of 70 feeders sold to 540c/kg to return an average $2435. Angus steers ex Vale view sold to 644c/kg returning $2039. Hereford cross limousin steers ex Goombungee sold $2208.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.