Ag Visa under threat from Labor

By Michael Guerin, Agforce Ceo
May 13 2022 - 9:00pm
Ag Visa under election cloud

It's a sad state of affairs when those who sacrifice themselves for the greater good are not only unrewarded, but also ignored.

