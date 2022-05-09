All eyes are on the rain system hovering over the Queensland coastline from the Gulf to the border and west, as a blast of humid air from the Coral Sea is colliding with a cold front triggering a potential 500mm deluge for parts of Queensland
And the rain that has already fallen up until Monday morning is apparently just a tease for what is to come, according the Bureau of Meteorology and the reputable weather site, Higgins Storm Chasing.
In particular, Higgins Facebook page is predicting heavy rain and flooding for the central west from Tuesday morning.
At the same time, it has advised graziers to move stock to higher ground and have food, medication, and essentials for at least the next five days.
Importantly, it is asking visitors and tourist travelling to stay put or get to the nearest town and stay.
BoM has issued a severe weather warning for parts of Queensland including Central West and parts of Gulf Country, Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, Northwest and Channel Country Forecast Districts, with a flood watch likely to be issued on Monday afternoon.
Meteorologist Shane Kennedy said BoM was predicting three-day totals of up to 400mm of rain.
"Widespread significant heavy falls are possible from Tuesday over eastern and central Queensland as an upper trough and strong high combine to draw moisture well inland," he said.
"Some locations could potentially see their highest May rainfall on record during this event."
Meanwhile, flooding continues for a number of catchments in central and southwestern Queensland with many roads cut and properties isolated.
"There is concern was about the substantial rainfall likely to fall over several days in the Central West with the Thomson, Barcoo and Cooper Creek, already inundated over the past two weeks," Mr Kennedy said.
"Major flooding continues around Windorah as flood waters slowly move downstream."
A strong wind warning will continue in the southeast Gulf of Carpentaria over the next few days, as a new ridge extends across western Queensland. This could also develop about the Sunshine Coast waters from Sunday.
Temperatures in southern Queensland will cool slightly over the weekend in the wake of the trough but are not expected to be cool enough for frost, with the coldest air not likely to reach Queensland.
The rain is likely to ease on Friday and into next weekend.
So far the big winners for the the rain over the weekend have been in the north, while other areas south have received 30 to 40mms
Stacey Christensen, near Hughenden reported on Who Got the Rain Facebook page 90mm at Mt Beckford house and 110mm at the cattle yards.
Rebecca O'Sullivan received 64mm at Jumba Homestead, south of Charters Towers.
Berry Shann reported a total of 61mm in the past 24 hours at Myall Springs, Burdekin Dam.
Read more: Rain next week may smash May records
