BoM warns to prepare for the big rain

By Helen Walker
Updated May 9 2022 - 7:39am, first published 7:00am
The Thomson River channels at Longreach overflowed into Gin Creek recently and BoM is predicting substantial rainfall likely to fall again over several days in the central west starting from Tuesday. Photo Chris Kirk.

All eyes are on the rain system hovering over the Queensland coastline from the Gulf to the border and west, as a blast of humid air from the Coral Sea is colliding with a cold front triggering a potential 500mm deluge for parts of Queensland

Toowoomba-based Journalist

