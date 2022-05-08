Racegoers were in for a wet and windy one at the Burrandowan races yesterday, braving the elements in search of a good time at the South Burnett's biggest annual race day.
Crowds flocked to the course to celebrate 100 years of the event which was commemorated with a book detailing the history of the event and its patrons being launched on the day.
The heavens opened up and the rain set in during the first race, forcing the cancellation of the remaining races but that didn't dampen the spirits of attendees.
Despite the pouring rain, racegoers were more concerned with the drinks being poured at the bar and continued to enjoy themselves, albeit in rain coats and gum boots rather than the regular autumn racing fashion.
