Burrandowan races brings on plenty of rain and good times

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
May 8 2022 - 9:00am
Racegoers were in for a wet and windy one at the Burrandowan races yesterday, braving the elements in search of a good time at the South Burnett's biggest annual race day.

