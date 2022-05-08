Queensland Country Life
Light yearling steers returning to the paddock sell to 810c at Dalby

May 8 2022 - 4:00am
Restockers influence light weight market at Dalby

Numbers increased by 750 head to 3532 at Dalby on Wednesday. The larger supply was boosted by 757 head from far western Queensland and a handful from NSW.

