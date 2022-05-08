Restockers influence light weight market at Dalby

Numbers increased by 750 head to 3532 at Dalby on Wednesday. The larger supply was boosted by 757 head from far western Queensland and a handful from NSW.
A fair panel of export buyers was present, however similar to the previous week, one major exporter was absent from the buying panel.
The regular line-up of feed and trade buyers were in attendance, and restockers were active in the market and had the greatest influence over the light weight categories.
Light weight yearling steers and heifers returning to the paddock averaged 2c to 12c/kg better and light weight bulls also sold to a dearer market. Yearling steers to feed generally sold to strong demand and yearling heifers followed a similar trend.
A relatively small selection of heavy grown steers and bullocks averaged 2c to 15c less. Cows were well supplied and averaged prices could not maintain the levels of the previous week with losses of 7c to 10c.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to a top of 810c with a large sample averaging 680c. Yearling steers to feed averaged from 564c to 576c with sales to 686c with restocker lines in the same weight category reaching 758c. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 520c and made to 568c.
Light weight yearling heifers made to 670c with a good sample averaging 610c. Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 527c to 531c with sales to 568c with some to restockers reaching 600c. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 510c to average 441c.
Heavy grown steers to export processors averaged 415c, and bullocks to the local trade market made to 430c, and export processors paid to 429c.
Medium weight 2 score cows to export processors made to 333c to average 319c. The best of the medium weight cows made to 370c, and a large sample of good heavy weight cows made to 377c to average 365c.
Heavy weight bulls made to 367c. Light weight bulls to restockers made to 746c. Cows and calves made to $3500/unit. PTIC cows sold open auction made from $2400 to $2800/hd.
