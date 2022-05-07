Weaner steers top 700c at Monto

KellCo Rural Agencies' fortnightly fat and store sale was held on Wednesday. There was a total yarding of 242 head with a large supply from local vendors.
Luke Wilson sold a 755kg Droughtmaster bull at 336.2c to return $2538. Santa cross bullocks sold to 401.2c averaging 755kg to return $3029. M Louttit sold 657kg Charbray cows at 360.2c to return $2366.
Hereford cross cows account of G Brian averaged 700kg and returned an average of $2619. Charbray steers 506kg returned an average of $2524 at 506c. CJ and JF Baldwin sold Droughtmaster steers for 524c to average 420kg and return an average of $2204.
Warren Roth sold Brangus steers averaging 278kg at 630c to return an average of $1751. Brangus steers of RB and K Dent 237kg sold at 642c to return an average of $1519.
Bluffview sold Brangus steers to reach 720c and return an average of $1375. Hiscock and Sons sold a line of Charbray steers averaging 193kg at 724c to return $1400.
Droughtmaster heifers account of A and P Bruckner, Thangool, sold 380kg Droughtmaster heifers at 448c to return $1701. K and T Myles sold Charbray heifers at 570c to return an average of $2081.
Brangus heifers 223kg ac of Liberity Fields Pork sold to 620c. Twin Creeks sold Brangus heifers averaging 226kg at 612c for $1384. Hiscock and Sons also sold 160kg Charbray heifers to return an average of $1085 at 678c.
The next fortnightly fat and store sale will be held on Friday May 20 in conjunction with the Charbray and Charbray infused show and sale.
