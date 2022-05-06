Queensland Country Life
Murgon weaner sale rounds out week of high prices and quality yardings

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
May 6 2022 - 9:00am
Mike Smith, Gayndah, with his grand champion pen of weaners. Photos: Clare Adcock

Gayndah producers proved dominant at this year's Pratt Agencies annual weaner show and sale, where approximately 1000 head of quality cattle were on display at the Murgon saleyards.

