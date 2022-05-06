Gayndah producers proved dominant at this year's Pratt Agencies annual weaner show and sale, where approximately 1000 head of quality cattle were on display at the Murgon saleyards.
Paul Pratt of Pratt Agencies said all of the weaners were "in fresh condition reflecting the different summer season we have had this time round."
Steers averaged $678 c/kg with a return of $1710, while Heifers averaged 577c/kg and $1430 return.
Mike Smith, Gayndah, won overall champion pen and first and second place in the pen of steers most suitable for export with his Charbray steers which sold for $2350 and $2045 respectively, at an average of 710c/kg.
Two pens of Charbray heifers offered by Mr Smith also preformed well, selling for 600 to 604c/kg, returning $1550 to $1770, taking first place in the pen of heifers most suitable for breeding.
Mr Smith said he has been bringing calves similar to this year's mob to the sale for the last for or five years, but they just needed the kind of decent rainfall seen this year to take them to the next level.
Fellow Gayndah cattleman Greg Zahl also won several awards including first place in the pen of steers most suitable for local trade, and second place in the pen of heifers most suitable for local trade and heifers most suitable for breeding.
The two pens of Charolais cross steers sold for 682c/kg and 711c/kg to return $2479 and $2133 respectively, while Mr Zahl's Charolais cross heifers from sold for 606c/kg, returning $1774.
Mr Zahl said he always sells at Murgon and has been bringing weaners to the annual sale for many years.
Also commending the above-average rainfall in the North Burnett area over the last few months, Mr Zahl said that he has never seen grass like that of this season in his lifetime.
Other notable mentions go to T Court, Goomeri, who placed first in the pen of heifers most suitable for local trade and third in the pen of steers most suitable for local trade.
Cooinda Grazing, Proston, placed third in the pen of heifers most suitable for local trade, J Davies, Kilkivan, took second place in the pen of steers most suitable for local trade, Emjay Charbrays, Goomeri, placed third in the pen of heifers most suitable for breeders and D and K Smith, Gayndah, achieved third place in pen of steers most suitable for export.
