Up to 100 guests attended GDL's inaugural ladies of racing cocktail party on Thursday night.
Guests were delighted with a glamorous night sipping cocktails and champagne under the stars of The Paddock in Yeppoon.
The event also raised thousands of dollars for Cure Cancer.
Also in attendance was respected racing analyst Lizzie Jelfs.
