Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

WQLX cattle sale relaunch at Longreach postponed due to rain

May 5 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An overview of the redeveloped WQLX saleyard at Longreach. Picture: Nick Murphy

Record-breaking rainfall, and predictions of more on the way, has delayed the return of regular sales to the Western Queensland Livestock Exchange at Longreach.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.