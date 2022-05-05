Record-breaking rainfall, and predictions of more on the way, has delayed the return of regular sales to the Western Queensland Livestock Exchange at Longreach.
The Bureau of Meteorology reported an unprecedented 148mm of rainfall for April, which is about five times the average mean total for the month.
Advertisement
RELATED:
The AAM Investment Group's regional operations manager - Queensland, Gavin Tickle said while he was disappointed the first sale back after a nine-year hiatus, originally scheduled for 11 May, had been postponed to June 1, he was thrilled to see the western Queensland region receive the much-needed drenching.
"After years of drought throughout the district, it is wonderful to see graziers receive this rain, with some producers reporting falls of up to 100mm in one day," he said.
"The rainfall will strengthen the market and the return of our sales will mean producers are in a better position to secure restockers from a local selling centre, as opposed to traveling further afield.
"Rainfall like this is always welcomed, and we are eager for producers to visit our upgraded saleyards as the site is now one of the best in Queensland."
The first auction will now be the Nutrien Ag Solutions special store sale on June 1, which will be followed up with the grand opening prime and store sale on June 15.
Cattle auctions ceased in 2013 due to ongoing drought, and in 2017 AAM signed a 30-year lease with the Longreach Regional Council to take over operation and management of the facility.
"Historically, the Longreach Saleyard was a thriving marketplace servicing the wider western Queensland region and buyers from across Queensland and interstate," Mr Tickle said.
"Located in a prime central position, the selling centre has access to the cattle rail and key production areas.
"Since AAM took over the lease, it was always our goal to bring back regular sales and given the exceptional rainfall we are hopeful the first few auctions will host strong results."
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.