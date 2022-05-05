Queensland Country Life
Home/Politics

Flynn candidates address key issues at Ag Force's Politics in the Club

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated May 5 2022 - 7:07am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flynn candidates Duncan Scott, Independent, Paul Bambrick, Greens, Colin Boyce, Liberal, Tanya Wieden, United Australia Party, Matt Burnett, Labor, with MC and Ag Force CEO Michael Guerin at the Calliope Central Bowls club on Wednesday night. Photo: Ben Harden

Four candidates in the highly contested federal seat of Flynn gathered under one roof for Ag Force's Politics in the Club session in Calliope on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.