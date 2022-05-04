Steer prices firm at Roma

Stinson Pastoral Co, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 768c reaching $1836 to average $1760. The Angus cross heifers sold to 610c reaching $2034 to average $1418. Bondstock Pty Ltd, Maloneys, Roma, sold Santa cross steers to 762c reaching $2121 to average $1961. Matt Lister, Hillview, Roma, sold Angus steers to 742c reaching $1874 to average $1818. AB and JM Cosh, Elray, Injune, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 732c reaching $1696 to average $1696.

