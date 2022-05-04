Steer prices firm at Roma

A total of 2706 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 220kg topped at 768c and averaged 706c, weaner steers 220-280kg reached 762c and averaged 708c, steers 280-350kg reached 708c and averaged 655c, and steers 350-400kg reached 688c and averaged 543c. Feeder steers 400-550kg topped at 604c, averaging 513c. Cows and calves hit $3150/unit.
Stinson Pastoral Co, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 768c reaching $1836 to average $1760. The Angus cross heifers sold to 610c reaching $2034 to average $1418. Bondstock Pty Ltd, Maloneys, Roma, sold Santa cross steers to 762c reaching $2121 to average $1961. Matt Lister, Hillview, Roma, sold Angus steers to 742c reaching $1874 to average $1818. AB and JM Cosh, Elray, Injune, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 732c reaching $1696 to average $1696.
AJ and SJ Smith, Openbah, St George, sold Simmental cross steers to 730c reaching $2245 to average $1961. JS and EM Campbell, Claravale, Mitchell, sold Charolais cross steers to 714c reaching $1982 to average $1831. M and C Carroll, Wellingtion, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross steers to 710c reaching $2154 to average $1923. The Angus cross heifers sold to 622c reaching $1791 to average $1630.
AF, GR, LA, Seawright, Wyoming, Jackson, sold Hereford steers to 694c reaching $2135 to average $1960. The Hereford heifers sold to 618c reaching $1768 to average $1629. Cowarie Pastoral Company, Forest Grove, Wallumbilla, sold Santa cross steers to 682c reaching $2345 to average $2130. PW and YR Johnson Partnership, Oakwood, Injune, sold Santa cross steers to 682c reaching $2123 to average $2059.
Hayden Sherlock, Connondale, Injune, sold Simmental cross steers to 678c reaching $2234 to average $2234. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 598c reaching $1845 to average $1845. KM Humphreys, The Jungle, Roma, sold Santa cross steers to 636c reaching $2303 to average $2213.
Gallipoli Cattle Co, Gallipoli, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 630c reaching $2159 to average $1817. MT and TC Partington, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross steers to 576c reaching $2231 to average $2040. Judith Henricks, Garfield, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 542c reaching $2638 to average $2525.
GS and CJ White, Marionvale, Surat, sold Charolais cross steers to 542c reaching $2535 to average $2452. DF and DM Jones, Glenlyon, Richmond, sold Brahman steers to 526c reaching $2147 to average $1928. RG and B Mobbs, Wallambank, Bollon, sold Droughtmaster steers to 524c reaching $2253 to average $2230.
Heifers under 220kg topped at 650c and averaged 608c, heifers 220- 280kg topped at 648c and averaged 604c, heifers 280-350kg topped at 622c, averaging 569c, and heifers 350-450kg topped at 614c, averaging 527c.
JS Grazing, Double J, Injune, sold Angus heifers to 614c reaching $2525 to average $2344. BD, LP, JK, BD Hornick, Junedale, Injune, sold Charolais cross heifers to 614c reaching $1909 to average $1909. JG and LN Kadel, Pameroo, Roma, sold Angus cross heifers to 590c reaching $2294 to average $2055.
Cows 300-400kg reached 250c and averaged 211c, cows 400kg-500kg reached 370c and averaged 330c, and cows over 500kg topped at 394c, averaging 349c.
Alawoona Enterprises, Alawoona, Wyandra, sold Belmont red cows to 350c reaching $1786 to average $1591. R and K McInnerney sold Droughtmaster cross cows and calves to $3000.
