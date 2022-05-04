Queensland Country Life
Angus cross weaner steers reach 768c/$1836 at Roma

May 4 2022 - 9:00am
Steer prices firm at Roma

A total of 2706 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

