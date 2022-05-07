We don't tend to celebrate increased access or service in the rural health arena as much as we should, National Rural Health Commissioner Ruth Stewart says.
The rural generalist doctor with 20 years experience in rural medical education is bound by caretaker conventions during the election campaign but could say that the nation's rural health system was a complex one that didn't lend itself to quick solutions.
"We are edging closer to a more sensible system," she said.
"There is an increase in the importance of rural generalists in medical, nursing and allied health, and the principal that specialisation doesn't serve rural communities well is beginning to be recognised."
Ms Stewart pointed to World Health Organization research that showed systems that focused on specialisation, of which the US was a prime example, were expensive and failed to deliver.
Until about 2010, there were more GPs than non-GPs in the rural health system, according to Ms Stewart, but since then the number of GPs has plateaued and specialists have increased.
Ms Stewart, who is based at Roma, said rural health tended to only hit the news when people perceived there'd been a poor outcome, such as the closure of a service, but said there had been successes as well.
For example, birthing has recommenced in Weipa with a midwife group practice that included an obstetrician and anaesthetist.
"In the south west during the pandemic, allied health teams took on vaccination roles in Charleville and St George, leaving all nursing and medical teams to run as normal," she added.
Asked about examples in the media of rural birthing shortfalls and women giving birth on the side of the road while travelling to other towns, Ms Stewart said she was a strong proponent of birthing taking place as close to a woman's home as possible.
"We need to work out models of care that the current generalists are happy to work in, and listen to the community and what they want prioritised," she said.
Ms Stewart said a summit was taking place in Cairns at the end of June to get a clear idea of what a rural generalist was and how all parts of the system could work together.
She said it would involve peak bodies in rural health in all disciplines and would talk through how a multi-disciplinary team could bring all elements together.
She hoped the new federal Health Minister would be able to attend the invitational event.
"I'm keen to talk about solutions - there are plenty that are working," she said.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
