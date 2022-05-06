Road to Rodeo - An Isa Rodeo Experience brought a taste of the legendary Mount Isa Mines Rodeo experience to Longreach, featuring the signature ingredients of this iconic event. The series aims to create four new annual rodeo events across Queensland by 2024, representing a long-term economic injection to the state of over $4 million. This outback festival is perfectly at home in Longreach, home to stockmen, shearers, sunsets and big blue skies.

