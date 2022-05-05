Queensland cattle numbers totalled 4457 head last week, holding firm on the previous week. Weaner steers registered the largest rise in numbers for the week with a total of 1462 head offered.
PTIC cows averaged $127 higher, at $3119/hd. A line of 220 Brahman PTIC cows from Cloncurry ranging from two to 11 years of age and weighing 459kg lwt, returned $2360/hd and will travel to Winton.
Steers 200-280kg averaged $43 lower, at $1785/hd, while the 280-330kg steers averaged $125 higher, at $2163/hd. A line of 208 EU accredited Shorthorn steers from Hungerford aged seven to eight months weighing an average of 202kg lwt returned $1860/hd, or 919c lwt.
Steers weighing over 400kg averaged $2494/hd or 557c, back 36c. A line of Santa Gertrudis/Charolais steers from Westmar aged 16 to 18 months sold to $2240/hd or 558c to a buyer in Burra, SA.
Heifers weighing between 200-280kg averaged 706c, back 13c. A line of eight to 10-month-old future breeder Angus heifers from Goondiwindi weighing 257kg lwt returned $2330/hd or 906c lwt.
Heifers over 400kg averaged $61 lower, at $2324/hd. A line of Santa-Gertrudis cross heifers from Toobeah weighing 403kg lwt, returned $2090/hd and will travel to a buyer in Colbinabbin, Victoria.
Queensland sheep numbers totalled 8718 head last week, a rise of 3552 head from the previous week. NSM Merino ewes and Merino wether lamb categories accounted for a majority of the offering.
Merino wether lambs averaged $133/hd, up $1. Two lines totalling 1540 head of Poll Merino wether lambs from Longreach weighing 37kg lwt returned $128/hd.
Shedding breed ewes averaged $203/hd, back $83. A line of Dorper future breeder ewe lambs from Cunnamulla weighing 44kg lwt returned $251/hd and will travel to Longreach.
