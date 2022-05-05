Queensland Country Life
Weaner steers sell for 919c/$1860 on AuctionsPlus

By Emma Fessey
May 5 2022 - 9:00am
File photo: Lucy Kinbacher

Queensland cattle numbers totalled 4457 head last week, holding firm on the previous week. Weaner steers registered the largest rise in numbers for the week with a total of 1462 head offered.

