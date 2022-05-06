This Friday night will see the Stag Machinery teenage boys' competition heading into Round 8 as things heat up as we race toward the finals beginning with semi-finals on May 27. The Mort & Co teenage girls' sevens competition is showing some new talent and continuing enthusiasm for the game as we head into Round 3 this Friday at Gold Park in Toowoomba. Our youngest players will also head into Round 3 of the Stag Machinery junior competition as the Saturday morning rugby ritual is back bringing joy to many families on the Downs. And our women's sevens teams will be back in full game mode with another huge day of rugby in the Stag Machinery Emilee Cherry Cup super round to be held in Roma on May 7. To keep up to date on all draws, results and upcoming events head to www.downsrugby.com.au for links.