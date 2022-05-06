Queensland Country Life
RDO Risdon Cup comes alive

May 6 2022 - 5:00am
The competition is heating up in the Downs Rugby RDO Risdon Cup with the A grade teams gathering momentum and some upsets in Round 3. The Dalby Wheatmen defeated the Goondiwindi Emus 20 - 13 on Goondiwindi's home turf. Tries from both Charlie Nicholls and Brodie Schwerin sealed the deal for the Wheatmen who are starting the season strong. USQ narrowly beat the Gatton Black Pigs with only one point difference, the final score USQ 16 - Gatton 15. Toowoomba Rangers managed to topple the Toowoomba Bears on home soil with a 24 - 12 win and Roma Echidnas were victorious over the Condamine Cods 24 - 19.

