The competition is heating up in the Downs Rugby RDO Risdon Cup with the A grade teams gathering momentum and some upsets in Round 3. The Dalby Wheatmen defeated the Goondiwindi Emus 20 - 13 on Goondiwindi's home turf. Tries from both Charlie Nicholls and Brodie Schwerin sealed the deal for the Wheatmen who are starting the season strong. USQ narrowly beat the Gatton Black Pigs with only one point difference, the final score USQ 16 - Gatton 15. Toowoomba Rangers managed to topple the Toowoomba Bears on home soil with a 24 - 12 win and Roma Echidnas were victorious over the Condamine Cods 24 - 19.
We are looking forward to another hard fought round this weekend as the A grade teams really begin to find form. This weekend will surely bring out the home supporters as the Dalby Wheatmen take on the Toowoomba Bears in Dalby, Toowoomba Rangers take on the Gatton Black Pigs at Gold Park Toowoomba, USQ Saints will play against the Condamine Cods and the Goondiwindi Emus will travel to Roma to take on the Echidnas at Gallas Fox Park.
It was a big weekend for the Toowoomba Bears as they celebrated their 40th anniversary at Southern Cross Sporting Reserve (Heritage Oval) in Toowoomba. It was fitting that they were playing their local rivals Toowoomba Rangers with all enjoying the hometown spirit as junior, senior and past players all took to the field to celebrate. The Bear Golden Oldies taking on the Rangers Vintage Reds proved to be a highlight of the weekend showing the strength of the camaraderie built in rugby on the Downs.
The Australian Women's 7s side won after the full time siren in the HSBC World Rugby 7s Series with Queensland player Lily Dick named player of the final and captained by our very own Demi Hayes. The Australian Women's 7s side has also been crowned the 2021/22 world series title holders.
The Queensland Red narrowly lost by two points last Friday in the Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Chiefs from New Zealand. The Queensland Reds are once again at home tonight from 7:45 at Suncorp stadium against another New Zealand team, the Highlanders.
All representative teams are getting mobilised in U12, U13, U14 and U16 boys, U15 girls XV, U19 Colts men's, senior women's XV and senior men's XVs. Our respective Downs representative sides will compete against other sub-unions in Downs Rugby Jerseys on June 11-12 at Sunshine Coast Stadium. Players selected for South Queensland Country will play in the Queensland Country State Championships which Downs Rugby is proudly hosting at Toowoomba Sports Ground and the Toowoomba Grammar School on July 1.
This Friday night will see the Stag Machinery teenage boys' competition heading into Round 8 as things heat up as we race toward the finals beginning with semi-finals on May 27. The Mort & Co teenage girls' sevens competition is showing some new talent and continuing enthusiasm for the game as we head into Round 3 this Friday at Gold Park in Toowoomba. Our youngest players will also head into Round 3 of the Stag Machinery junior competition as the Saturday morning rugby ritual is back bringing joy to many families on the Downs. And our women's sevens teams will be back in full game mode with another huge day of rugby in the Stag Machinery Emilee Cherry Cup super round to be held in Roma on May 7. To keep up to date on all draws, results and upcoming events head to www.downsrugby.com.au for links.
