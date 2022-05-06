Weaker dollar a double-edged sword

A sharp 5 per cent fall in the value of the Australian dollar last week helped push local grain prices even higher.
It's been one-way traffic for the Australian dollar in recent weeks, tumbling more than five cents to 70.5 cents before an expected interest rate rise by the Reserve Bank this week. Weakness in the Australian dollar has been mirrored by sharp declines in other currencies against the United States dollar, including the Japanese yen and the euro.
Advertisement
A weaker dollar is good news for grain growers in terms of grain export values, but it makes crop inputs, such has fertiliser and herbicides, even more expensive.
The weak Australian dollar adds to an already well-supported outlook for grain markets. Global grain markets are still grappling with number of bullish inputs including the impact of sharply reduced export supplies from Ukraine, which is one of the largest wheat, barley and corn exporters in the world.
It's also been one way traffic for Australian grain prices, but in the opposite direction. The soft Australian dollar is adding more upward pressure to domestic grain prices that were already well-supported. A mix of strong export demand, difficult logistics and limited farmer selling have helped push domestic bids up more that $100 a tonne in the past eight weeks.
Stockfeed wheat into the Darling Downs is readily bid at $410 with barley demanding $390/t. Both are up more than $100 since the end of February. It's the same in the southern markets where buyers are paying upwards of $420/t for stockfeed wheat and ASW delivered into Melbourne and $400 for barley.
Global weather uncertainties are now also adding to the upward momentum in world prices. This included recent dry weather in the US winter wheat areas as well as a dry finish to Brazil's corn harvest.
Drought has taken a toll on US hard red winter wheat crops, where crop conditions are lowest recorded for this time of the year. However, US wheat futures tumbled late last week as weather models forecast widespread soaking rains this week across the drought stricken southern plains.
Medium term weather outlooks for Australian farmers remains positive. In its latest seasonal outlook, the Bureau of Meteorology said most of Australia was likely to see above average rainfall in May to July, except for south west WA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.