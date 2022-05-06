Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness
Analysis

Falling A$ supports local grain prices

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
May 6 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaker dollar a double-edged sword

A sharp 5 per cent fall in the value of the Australian dollar last week helped push local grain prices even higher.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.