People in the Fitzroy, Condamine and Burnett River catchments battered by fierce storms early in the year will now have a new weather radar station at Taroom to help them track rain, wind, storms and severe weather.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
