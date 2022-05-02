Queensland Country Life
Taroom radar ready to help monitor storm movement, BoM says

By Sally Gall
May 2 2022 - 2:50am
The Bureau says the new Taroom radar will be undergoing test and evaluation for six months until late October, and there may be intermittent outages during this period.

People in the Fitzroy, Condamine and Burnett River catchments battered by fierce storms early in the year will now have a new weather radar station at Taroom to help them track rain, wind, storms and severe weather.

