Dearer market at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 405 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.

Feeder steers and heifers sold to a dearer market with more feedlots wanting to be part of the action this week.

A good quality yarding of cows came to hand, also selling to a dearer market.

Yearlings and vealers sold similar to last week's rates, with pens of weaner steers and heifers selling very well.

Young bull calves from Wayne Josey sold to 644.2c to return $1084. Carl and Ruth Carlsen sold vealer heifers for 559.2c to come back at $1509. Pens of yearling heifers from Pecan Pastoral Co made 579.2c to realise $1590.

Clewley family consigned yearling steers that sold to 544.2c to return $2116. Yearling steers from Wayne McPherson sold to 599.2c to come back at $1737. Weaner steers from Gwen Behrendorff sold for 601.2c to come back at $1869.

Feeder steers from the King family made 537.2c or $2336. Waylon Janke consigned heavy steers that sold to 525.2c to realise $2643. Backgrounder steers from Malabar Holdings made 533.2c or $1919. A line of grain trade heifers from Usher Pastoral sold to 473.2c to return $1853.

Selwyn Stark sold pens of pasture ox to a top of 440.2c or $2791 head. Heavy cows from Noel Sippel made 382.2c to come back at $3076. Pens of cows from Dennis and Michelle Heck made 374.2c to return $2427. John Price sold a bull for 350.2c to come back at $3466