Top quality, top prices at Beaudesert Santa show sale

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a top quality line-up of Santa and Santa infused cattle at the Santa Gertrudis Show and Sale at Beaudesert on Saturday.



Shannon White, Veresdale, sold Santa cross steers 2.5 years for $2520. Santa steers 2.5 years account Neil and Trish Ford, Veresdale, sold for $2520. Yawarra, Nindooinbah, sold Santa steers 12 months for $2200.



Santa steers 15 months account Trevor and Sue Whitehall, Mt Berryman, sold for $2120. Trevor and Sue also sold Santa weaners steers for $1960. Jan Sypkens, Yatala, sold Santa steers 15 months for $1800. Santa steers 15 months account Leanne Stewart, Fairney View, sold for $1780.



Mark and Vicky Binstead, Palen Creek, sold Santa weaner steers for $1700. Camrose Partnership sold Santa weaner steers for $1700. Mt Maroon Grazing sold Santa Hereford weaners steers for $1600. Dennis and Michelle Heck, Fairney View, sold Santa heifers 2.5 years for $2500.



Santa heifers 15 months account Trevor and Sue Whitehall sold for $2200 with their weaner heifers selling for $1950. Darryl and Trudy Brook, Rosevale, sold Santa heifers 15 months for $1820. Santa cross heifers account Mark and Sandra Downes, Christmas Creek, sold for $1620. Mark and Vicky Binstead sold Santa weaner heifers for $1480.



Clair Mahony, Bunjurgen, sold Santa cows and calves for $4200. Santa cows and calves account David Porter, Mt Mee, sold for $4000. Dennis and Michelle Heck sold Santa cows and calves for $3200.



