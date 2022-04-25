The truth about dialling 112

Australia's second emergency call number, 112, can only be dialed on a mobile phone, but it won't work if you have no mobile coverage, as it can't access the satellite network.

A suggestion continues to receive airplay on social media that in an emergency in a mobile phone blackspot, people could dial 112 to be connected to a satellite and emergency services anywhere in Australia.



However, a search on official websites shows that this is not the case.

According to the federal government Department of Home Affairs Triple Zero webpage, Australia's primary emergency call service number is triple zero (000), which can be dialled from any fixed or mobile phone, pay phones and certain Voice over Internet Protocol services.

There are also two secondary emergency call service numbers, 112 and 106.



The latter connects to the text-based relay service for people who have a hearing or speech impairment, while 112 is an international standard emergency number that can only be dialled on a digital mobile phone.



"It is accepted as a secondary international emergency number in some parts of the world, including Australia, and can be dialled in areas of GSM network coverage with the call automatically translated to that country's emergency number," the webpage states.



"It does not require a simcard or pin number to make the call, however phone coverage must be available (any carrier) for the call to proceed."



Telstra answers calls to the emergency service numbers 000 and 112 and transfers the call, and information about the location the person is calling from, to the emergency service requested.

According to the Triple Zero page, special capabilities, including roaming, once only existed when dialling 112, however mobile phones manufactured since January 2002 now also provide these capabilities when dialling 000 to access the emergency call service.



"There is a misconception that 112 calls will be carried by satellite if there is no mobile coverage," the page says. "Satellite phones use a different technology and your mobile phone cannot access a satellite network."

It stresses in bold that if there is no mobile coverage on any network, callers will not be able to reach the emergency call service via a mobile phone, regardless of which number is dialled.

Writing on RVDaily, Wes Withworth says that after two decades in the Rural Fire Service, he knew that this was the case but had seen the misconception was one emergency services were still coming across too frequently.



"The greatest concern we all must have, is someone...new to caravanning deciding not to take a satellite communicator (whether a phone, sleeve, or messenger) or personal locator beacon when remote touring, on the belief that they'll just be able to call the 112 emergency number no matter where they are," he said.

"Back before 2002, you needed to dial 112 if your network (say Optus) didn't have reception, but another network (say Telstra) did.



"Any phone made after 2002 will allow you to call 000 and as long as there is reception there from a network provider, you'll be put through.



"If there is no reception from anyone, you'll not be able to call for help.

"Hopefully, with this info we'll be able to stave off tragedy if someone is not equipped to be able to call for help when they really need it."



The Triple Zero website added that there was no advantage to dialling 112 over 000 on a mobile phone.



"Calls to 112 do not go to the head of the queue for emergency services - dialling 112 directs you to the same 000 call service and does not give your call priority over 000."



Dialling 112 from a fixed line telephone in Australia, including payphones, will not connect the caller to the emergency call service as it is only available from digital mobile phones.



And finally, people cannot contact 000 or 112 by text message.



