Bron appointed red meat ambassador

Bron Christensen, who has a lifetime of experience in the red meat industry, is delighted to be appointed one of MLA's red meat newly appointed ambassadors.

Mrs Christensen, Tatiara, Theodore, said she was looking forward to the opportunity to assist in the promotion of and understanding of the role of Australia's red meat industry and believes she has much to offer as an Ambassador for the Australian red meat industry through her role as both a cattle producer and as the EO of The Leucaena Network.

MLA Managing Director, Jason Strong, said positioning the red meat industry as professional and progressive on issues is critical to its success and is a top priority and a key driver behind the program.

"The Red Meat Ambassadors program has been developed in consultation with industry to create a network of industry champions who have the skills, knowledge and confidence to engage with the community to ensure the wider Australian population outside of agriculture recognises the vital role our industry plays in food production and trusts us to deliver high value, high quality products and to feel good about eating red meat," Mr Strong said.

Mrs Christensen's career as a beef producer and industry executive has provided her with a high level of general knowledge of the Australian beef industry and the opportunities for sharing of her experiences through her network of friends and colleagues and with the wider community.

"I was raised on a mixed farming and grazing property and my husband and I purchased our own grazing property in 2001," she said.

"I am actively involved in our grazing property where we breed and finish cattle for the EU market. We also run a small Charbray and Charolais stud, turning off 20 to 30 bulls annually.

Mrs Christensen is also a member of the Central Queensland Regional Beef Research Committee, AgForce's Agribusiness Committee, and the Central Queensland committee for the Australian Institute of Company Directors. She is also a mentor with the Drought Resilience Leaders Program.

"I am passionate about Australia's red meat industry, particularly beef, of course, and the ongoing sustainability and viability of rural and regional communities that service Australia's grazing enterprises," she said.

"In my role with the Leucaena Network, I have been fortunate to be able to develop working relationships with a wide variety of motivated and best practice graziers across Northern Australia and have been able to expand my knowledge of Australia's beef industry from these relationships."

Mrs Christensen appreciates the opportunity for work and social interaction and believes her passion for the grazing industry already threads through many of her conversations.

MLA's vision is to ensure the wider Australian population outside of agriculture recognises the vital role our industry plays in food production and trusts us to deliver high value, high quality products and to feel good about eating red meat.

As a result, this program is focused on creating ambassadors who have the skills, knowledge and confidence to engage with the community across a range of activities.

