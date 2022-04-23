Price turnaround at Dalby

The number of stock penned reduced by 1168 head to 1581 at Dalby on Wednesday.



Apart from 295 head from western districts the remainder were from the usual local supply areas. All the regular buyers were in attendance and operating.



Prices turned around for a number of classes. Light weight yearling steers and heifers returning to the paddock sold to a firm to dearer trend. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market improved in price, and heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 9c/kg better.



Yearling heifers to feed lifted in price by 12c to 20c/kg. Bullocks to export processors experienced stronger demand. Cows also sold to a dearer market to average 6c to 13c better, and up to 20c/kg on restocker lines.

Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 816c with a good sample averaging 694c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 575c to 620c and sold to 664c, with some returning to the paddock reaching 676c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 521c and made to 550c/kg.



Light weight yearling heifers to restockers or background made to 718c to average 644c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 549c to 556c with sales to 620c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 476c and sold to 522c/kg.

Bullocks made to 440c to average 435c/kg. Medium weight plain condition cows returning to the paddock averaged 340c, and a consignment of heavy weight PTIC lines made to 394c/kg.



Good heavy weight cows to export processors averaged 362c and made to 368c/kg. Heavy weight bulls to export processors made to 360c, and one bull found a new home and sold to 558c/kg.



