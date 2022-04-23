Market steady at Eumundi

There were 206 head were yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale on Tuesday. The market held up well, with solid support from western buyers.

Popplewell Composites, Kenilworth, sold Red Composite store cows for $1800 and a line of young heifers for $1960. Whiston Whanau, Mt Mee, sold Droughtmaster cows for $2010 and steers for $1900. Melissa Boyd, Cooroy, sold Hereford steers for $1800.



Hinterland Rural Services, Wootha, sold light Brahman cows and calves for $2300. Radheath Pty Ltd, Cooroy, sold Droughtmaster backgrounder steers for $2005, $1900, $1900 and $1800. Peter and Alice O'Keeffe, Conondale, sold a Charbray bull for $2380 and pens of cows for $2200 and $1800.



Tim and Amanda Austin, Obi Obi, sold Square Meater cows and calves for $2520. Dan Marr, Kenilworth, sold pens of Droughtmaster steer calves for $1560 and $1485. Brad Gray, Belli Park, sold Brangus weaner steers for $1800. Macca Grant, Bellthorpe, sold Droughtmaster steers, six to eight months, for $1790 and $1570.



Ken Salmon, Mooloo, sold Brangus feed on steers for $2030 and $1990 and heifers for $1700. Happy Jack Pastoral, Ridgewood, sold Murray Grey weaner steers for $1750. Glenpat, Eumundi , sold Droughtmaster cows for $2000 and weaner steers for $1700.