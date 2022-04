Quality yarding of young steers at Monto

KellCo Rural Agencies' fortnightly fat and store sale was held on Wednesday with a quality line-up of cattle especially weaner steers. A total of 307 head were yarded.



VI and AC Goody sold a line of Simmental cross steers averaging 260kg at 680.2c to return $1767. Charbray steers on account of Barlu Farms sold for $1750 at 693.2c averaging 252kg.

Santa steers account of Hampson's sold for $2130 at 484.2c averaging 440kg. Hampson's also sold smaller steers averaging 395kg at 510c to return $2015.

Braford steers of Henley Cattle Co sold for $1908 averaging 340kg at 560.2c. Angus and Droughtmaster cross steers 362kg sold for $2026 at 560.2c.

GR and PJ O'Dell sold Charbray heifers for $1743, averaging 348kg at 500c. Waratah Pastoral sold 265kg Angus cross heifers at 590.2c to return $1565.

B and S Urquhart, Biloela, sold Brangus heifers to return $1518 at 582.2c to average 260kg. Ron Goody also sold Brangus heifers to bring $1515, at 590.2c averaging 256kg.

S. Stewart sold an 815kg Droughtmaster bull at 320c to return $2608.

Droughtmaster cows account of Barlu Farms sold for $2061, averaging 630kg at 327.2c.