Weaner steers sell for 698c/$1850 at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Thursday saw a yarding of 1000 head.

Cattle were drawn from Biloela, Kandanga, Imbil, Monto, Rosedale, Booubyjan, Hervey Bay, Gympie, Mungar, Eumundi, Miriam Vale, Woolooga, Mundubbera, Gayndah, and Cloyna.

A line of Senepol - Charolais cross bullocks from Hervey Bay sold for 396-403c/$2889-$3102. Eight tooth Brahman bullocks from Miriam Vale sold for 369c/$2141. Six and eight tooth Brahman bullocks from Gin Gin sold for 387c/$2426.

Angus cross cows from Biggenden sold for 353c/$1942. Six tooth Greyman heifers from Mundubbera sold for 381c/$2144. Brahman cross cows from Brooweena sold for 338c/$1891. Simbrah cows from Brooweena sold for 363c/$2415.

Milk and two tooth Charbray and Droughtmaster steers from Tiaro sold for 526c/$2453. Milk and two tooth Crossbred steers from Byrnestown sold for 528c/$2633. Milk tooth Simmental cross steers from Biloela sold for 538c/$2318. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Biggenden sold for 622c/$2162. Milk tooth Angus cross steers from Mungar sold for 594c/$2045. Milk tooth Hereford cross steers from Goomeri sold for 558c/$1988.

Charolais cross weaner steers from Woolooga sold for 692c/$1782. Simmental cross weaner steers from Monto sold for 698c/$1850. Simbrah weaner steers from Brooweena sold for 600c/$1733. Grey Brahman weaner steers from Miriam Vale sold for 698c/$1396. Droughtmaster cross weaner steers from Childers sold for 652c/$1326. Charbray weaner steers from Gayndah sold for 698c/$1321.

Milk tooth Simmental cross heifers from Calliope sold for 596c/$1622. Milk tooth Brangus heifers from Bundaberg sold for 540c/$1616. Milk tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Booubyjan sold for 580c/$1941. Milk tooth Angus cross heifers from Eumundi sold for 588c/$1787. Milk tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Goomeri sold for 558c/$2046.

Charolais cross weaner heifers from Woolooga sold for 606c/$1507. Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers from Booyal sold for 558c/$1175. Angus weaner heifers from Mundubbera sold for 586c/$1480. Charolais cross weaner heifers from Biggenden sold for 574c/$1162.