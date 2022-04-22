PTIC cows and heifers in demand at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a fully firm market for all descriptions at their Beaudesert store sale on Thursday. Pens of preg-tested in-calf cows and heifers created strong competition from both local and travelled buyers. Feeder and restocker steers sold very well.



Doug and Zoe O'Neill, Charters Towers, sold Droughtmaster steers two years for $2380. Moo Moo Meat Pty Ltd, Cainbable, sold Angus cross steers 15 months for $1710. Charbray weaner steers account Chris and Christine Franklin, Beaudesert, sold for $1700. Limousin cross weaner steers account Dennis Mills, Beechmont, sold for $1600. Y-Wagyu Pastoral Co, Beaudesert, sold Angus cross weaner steers for $1440. Highlands Grazing Company, Springsure, sold Brahman cross weaner steers for $1355. Light weight weaner steers account Dean Veivers, Stapylton, sold for $1100.

PTIC Charbray heifers account Dick and Cate Buckham sold for $2475. The O'Neill family, Charters Towers, sold Droughtmaster cows PTIC for $2260. Dean Veivers sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $2220. Charbray heifers 12 months account Nawoc Holdings Pty Ltd, Beaudesert, sold for $1650. Angus heifers 12 months from Moo Moo Meat Pty Ltd sold for $1700. Dennis Mills sold Limousin cross weaner heifers for $1280.