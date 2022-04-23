Emma Bond captures cotton collection in field

Gold Coast fashion designer Emma Bond has captured her cotton fashion collection in the field for an upcoming virtual runway project.

Emma who is 31, recently conducted a fashion shoot at Mitch Brimblecombe's Lockyer Valley, highlighting her label Madi & Pip.

She was born and raised on a cotton farm in Nevertire, NSW so using cotton as the fibre of choice came naturally to her.



This year, Emma was selected to participate in Cotton Australia's 2022 Australian Future Cotton Leaders program.

The shoot coincided with Fashion Revolution Week - a week dedicated to raising awareness for a fairer, safer and more transparent industry. It and also allowed Emma the opportunity to film footage to create a digital runway for future fashion showcases.

"I wanted to showcase the Australian cotton and the story behind our natural fibre," Emma said.

For the shoot, models wore bespoke millinery pieces made from Australian cotton in its various stages of processing, adorned with Swarovski and freshwater pearls.

"Fashion can be transparent, fair and considerate of our planet without compromising aesthetics and useability," she said.

Emma was joined by Lockyer Valley locals for the shoot including Mitch's wife Mariah, his sister Kate, and first-time cotton farmer Raneece Lerch.

The Madi and Pip collection included circular and universal pieces with textiles sourced from Australian Super Cotton, Ada Fibres, the New Denim Project alongside deadstock and upcycled fabrics.

Seven of the 12 garments modelled are 100 per cent biodegradable - down to the fastenings and bindings in the garments.

"I love that cotton has a natural place in the circular economy and that it's a renewable resource. It breaks down quickly in soil and water and does not contribute to microplastic pollution," Emma said.

According to Emma, fashion today needs to become more sustainable for the future.

"We've reached a point where we cannot continue with business as usual," she said.



"The way the population is growing and the amount of waste we are producing can't continue.



"We must change the system from linear to circular, designing out waste.



"Designing so our that garments cycle for as long as possible and then feed back into the system" she said.

"Society is also becoming increasingly aware of where their garments came from and how they were created.

"It's important that more people begin to be curious about the origins of their clothing and the people involved in the whole supply chain and I'm contributing to that through my fashion label and education."



Living in regional NSW she studied fashion in Sydney during her high school holidays, and after university began teaching fashion in 2014. Emma was one of seven designers selected to participate in Queensland University of Technology's Fashion Accelerator program; and a national finalist in last years' Melbourne Cup Fashions in the Field, for the category of Emerging Designer.

Emma launched Madi and Pip - a luxury fashion label in 2020.