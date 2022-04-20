Trackside Easter Saturday at the Flinton races

+13 Photos: West Is Best Photography



























One of the most popular events on the south west racing calendar, the Flinton Easter Races, was a huge success yet again.



The crowd enjoyed the sunshine and five race program, along with the infamous foot races that get eager racegoers kicking up some dust while sprinting down the track.

Fashions on the field and the Betty Meacle Memorial Luncheon were also well supported by locals and visitors keen for a good time.



The kids were more interested in the face painting and lolly drop than the punting, but a magnificent fireworks display was enjoyed by all once the sun went down, before the DJ entertained the party animals long into the night.

