BoM ramps up expectations of useful inland rain | Maps

AUSTRALIA's official weather forecaster has ramped up expectations of useful rainfall totals across a major part of Queensland, into the Northern Territory and north eastern South Australia.



While warning of heavy rain and possible flooding on the tropical north coast on Friday, the Bureau of Meteorology's latest computer generated mapping shows 25mm and even up to 50mm across virtually all of the top half of Queensland, extending down past Poeppel Corner and Haddon Corner towards Lake Eyre in South Australia.

However, the mapping issued on Wednesday is in marked contrast to BoM's climate outlook mapping issued on April 19 (below), which shows none of the useful rain expected to kick in from Sunday, April 24, with 10-15mm falls the length of the Queensland/NT border.



That less encouraging mapping shows just mostly just 1mm to 5mm accumulated falls off the coast (shown in brown textures), and that is limited to the eastern half of Queensland.

Where BoM says the rain will fall with a 50 per cent chance of occurring for the week of April 23 to 29. Source - BoM

BoM says a ridge (shown on the forecast maps below) currently extends over eastern Queensland and the south west.



"A trough and possible tropical low in the northwestern Coral Sea are forecast to move south and approach the northeast coast from later Wednesday, lingering near the Cairns or Townsville coasts from Thursday," BoM forecast issued on Wednesday reads.



"An inland trough over the western to southern interior will cross the south east on Wednesday, while lingering in more central parts of the state.



Forecast map for next four days - April 20 to 23. Source - BoM

"The southern portion of this trough will move offshore late on Wednesday or early on Thursday and weaken, while the northern portion drifts slowly west across central Queensland.



"A strong high will extend over the Southern Ocean to the south of Australia later this week, extending a firmer ridge over southern to central Queensland.



"A tropical low in the north western Gulf of Carpentaria is likely to drift slowly northwards over the next few days, weakening, with little impact on Queensland."



