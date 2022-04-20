Weaner steers still top 700c at Roma

A total of 1717 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

Weaner steers under 220kg topped at 604c and averaged 520c, weaner steers 220-280kg reached 728c and averaged 612c, steers 280-350kg reached 712c and averaged 599c, steers 350-400kg reached 712c and averaged 575c, and feeder steers 400-550kg topped at 570c averaging 531c. Cows and calves hit $3000/unit.

Allen Family Investments, Barcoola, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 728c reaching $1901 to average $1798. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 628c reaching $1878 to average $1748. C and S Tindall Family Trust, Darr River Downs, Longreach, sold Angus steers to 712c reaching $2525 to average $2270. HJC and SM George T/A Glen Valley Past Co, Glen Valley, Jundah, sold Santa steers to 706c reaching $2253 to average $2045.



S and R White Family Trust, Gold Green, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 666c reaching $2176 to average $2163. The Angus cross heifers sold to 600c reaching $2194 to average $1780. D and K Twist, Juandah Downs, Mungallala, sold Santa cross steers to 660c reaching $2186 to average $2084.



AR and SM Russell, Gladysvale, Augathella, sold Angus cross steers to 630c reaching $2150 to average $1966. The Angus cross heifers sold to 580c reaching $2038 to average $1791. Bushy Park Pastoral Pty Ltd, Bushy Park, Mt Isa, sold Droughtmaster steers to 580c reaching $1883 to average $1818. PM and HJ Devlin, Carmody Downs, Wandoan, sold Angus cross steers to 570c reaching $2632 to average $2365.

China State Farms Australia Pty Ltd, Noella Station, Charleville, sold Santa steers to 568c reaching $2799 to average $1973. The Santa heifers sold to 600c reaching $1857 averaging $1681. The Santa cross cows sold 359c reaching $1867 to average $1630. The Santa cross bulls sold to 480c reaching $1748 averaging $1586.

Harry Green, Always Greener, Roma, sold Santa cross steers to 550c reaching $2289 to average $2289. Dart Pastoral Co, Bannockburn Station, Torrens Creek, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 644c reaching $2201 to average $2201.

Heifers under 220kg topped at 680c and averaged 600c, heifers 220- 280kg topped at 638c and averaged 542c, heifers 280-350kg topped at 628c, averaging 541c, and heifers 350-450kg topped at 586c, averaging 491c.

Dart Pastoral Co, Thirlstone, Roma, sold Charolais cross heifers to 561c reaching $1915 to average $1850. Dalmally Grazing Co, Dalmally, Roma ,sold Charolais cross heifers to 450c reaching $2440 to average $2182. The Brahman cross cows sold to 372c reaching $2300 to average $2273.

Cows 300-400kg reached 222c and averaged 202c, cows 400kg-500kg reached 365c and averaged 335c, and cows over 500kg topped at 376c, averaging 356c.

Dart Pastoral Co, Bannockburn Station, Torrens Creek, sold Droughtmaster cross cows to 370c reaching $2180 to average $1824.