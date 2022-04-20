South West Qld country in the spotlight | Photos

SOUTH West Queensland country is in the spotlight with Johnstone, a 4909 hectare (12,131 acre) property at Dirranbandi, to be sold through an expressions of interest process by Ray White Rural.

Offered by the Stone family after 70 years of ownership, the freehold country is located 28km south east of Dirranbandi on the Noondoo Mungindi Road.

Johnstone was originally owned by well known St George doctor, the late Dr John Stone.



The property is described as coolibah floodplain country, with open Mitchell grass and areas of sandy loam soils with buffel grass.

Adding to the attraction is about 810ha has been cultivated, with the potential to further expand the farmed area.

Water is supplied from a capped artesian bore and eight dams.

Improvements include a house, cottage, quarters, shearing shed and workshop.

Johnstone is being sold by Ray White Rural through an expressions of interest process closing on May 26.



Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, or Mark Schwerin, 0488 735 896, Ray White Rural.

