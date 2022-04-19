North Western Plains country set to appeal | Video

THE Ferguson family's NSW North Western Plains properties Mouquet Farm and Salt Bush are on the market, to sold through an expressions of interest process, closing on May 12.

Covering a combined 2174 hectares (5372 acres), the well maintained adjoining properties are located on Come by Chance Road 8km west of Pilliga.

The country has been selectively cleared leaving impressive shade lines and sections of belah, wilga, box, oak and cypress pine trees in concentrated groups.

Pastures consist of native grasses, medics and salt bush, which are well established on the gently sloping to flat brown loam soils. About 200ha has previously been farmed.

Water is a feature of the operation. Mouquet Farm and Salt Bush has 16 dams and three seasonal creeks: the Meit, Three Mile and Baradine overflow.

The fencing is also of a high standard, including 27km of recently erected all steel fence lines.

The three stand, R and N shearing shed has a 50 bale wool room and cover for 450 sheep.



Steel bugle design sheep yards with a working capacity of 2500 head are attached to the shearing shed. The drenching and drafting race has a concrete floor and roof for sun protection.



A second set of steel sheep yards are located on Mouquet Farm.

There are also two cone based silos and a flat bottom silo and a 24x12m hay/machinery shed.



The versatile shed also has gates and can also be used to protect sheep from adverse weather during shearing.

Other infrastructure includes a well presented three bedroom house in a neat and tidy garden setting.



The house is constructed with cypress pine weather boards and features a recently renovated kitchen/dining area.



There is also a storage/vehicle shed and double stable built with a heavy duty equine style fencing.



Mouquet Farm and Salt Bush are being sold by Colliers Agribusiness through an expressions of interest process, closing on May 12.

Contact Bob Coote, 0409 757 765, or James Beer, 0416 859 565, Colliers Agribusiness.

