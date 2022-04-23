May the AgForce be with you this Anzac Day

The spirit of Anzac is an intangible thing. It is unseen, unpredictable, an unquenchable thirst for justice, freedom and peace.

You only have to hit up Google to find this poignant definition. But when I stumbled across it, it resonated - and for very good reason.

For here at AgForce, I like to think there is a little bit of Anzac in every single one of us.

Of course, we wouldn't be so bold as to compare ourselves to the real Anzacs - the men who risked their lives at Gallipoli so the world could be free.

But when we go into battle for our members and their rural communities, we must call on similar reserves of courage and stamina to stand our ground against the powers that be.

The word "Anzac" has been a part of Australian language and life since April 25, 1915.

Devised by a signaller as a useful acronym for "Australian and New Zealand Army Corps", it quickly became a word with multiple uses and meanings.

Since then, "Anzac" has continued to evolve and today is used in many ways.

For the AgForce family, it signifies unity, strength in numbers, and the need to fight for truth and equity.

Time and again we show resilience in tough times as we wage war on governments to help farmers crippled by unfair reef regulations.

We will not be deterred by raging flood waters, cyclones, or droughts. Instead, we rally the troops and fight to rebuild our livelihoods.

Nor do we retaliate when our meat comes under attack from plant-based products masquerading as the real deal - we stand strong and speak out against false marketing.

While our battles are not physical in nature, they are no less passionate.

Indeed, our name says it all. We are an agricultural force to be reckoned with, and our quest for victory is relentless.

So, remember the Anzacs at this special time of year - and may the AgForce be with you.