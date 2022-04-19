Quality weaners hold rates at Woodford

There were 205 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

Quality weaners and younger cattle held their rates, while secondary types were easier.

Marcia Hanrahan and Glenn Owens, Stanmore, sold young Droughtmaster weaners for $1655 and $1600. MR Friedrich, Toogoolawah, sold Murray Grey steers, six to seven months, for $1590. Sommer Brothers, Maleny, sold pens of AIS Friesian cross cows for $2030 and $2010.

MSL, Bullcamp, sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $1700, steer calves for $1330 and lines of Droughtmaster and Angus heifer calves for $1320, $1300, $1300 and $1240. James and Enid Pratten, Kilcoy, sold Brangus calves, with steers making $1370 and heifers $1340.

Darcy Pratten, Kilcoy, sold Angus cross steers, five to six months, for $1400 and $1350. Kevin McKenzie, Laceys Creek, sold Charolais cross calves, with steers making $1470 and heifers $1320.