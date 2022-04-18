Wivenhoe Dam country up for grabs | Video

+14 Logan Park, Wivenhoe Hill auction May 13





























A WIVENHOE Hill property covering 376 hectares with dam access is up for grabs at a Ray White Rural auction on May 13.



Logan Park at Wivenhoe Hill is in three freehold titles covering 282 hectares (696 acres) plus a 94ha (224 acre) lease on the banks of the Wivenhoe Dam.

Located 12 minutes from Fernvale, 15 minutes from Esk, and 78km from the Brisbane CBD or 78km, the property has multiple house sites with highly prized northerly views over south east Queensland's largest freshwater dam.



The property is divided into six paddocks plus the lease paddock around the edge of the Wivenhoe dam. Fencing of mostly new four barb wires on wooden posts with steel end assemblies. There are also two pens set up to feed out silage.

The property comprises gently undulating softer type forest country, with multiple areas sown to improved pastures including Callide Rhodes, blue grass, Gatton panic, wynn cassia and presto.



The owners cut hay for cattle in summer, and around 30 acres of oats are planted for winter feed.



Water is supplied from four dams, five troughs, and two 22,000 litre rainwater tanks.



The shedding and infrastructure is mostly only a few years old. Improvements include a four-bedroom ensuiteddDonga on a concrete slab, 24x12m hay shed, 12x4m shed with a concrete floor and a lockable workshop, and steel yards with a covered vet crush, calf race and crush, and scales.

Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, Ray White Rural.

