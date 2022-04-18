Heifers and younger cattle hold firm at Laidley

There were 576 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.

Prices for quality cattle, heifers and younger cattle held firm, while cows, steers and plainer types eased compared to the previous sale's high market.

There was a full panel of buyers present, however operating at reduced rates.

Keanbah Partnership, Mt Walker, sold young Speckle Park bulls for $3660 and $2550. Bevin and Lyn Bachmann, Lake Clarendon, sold six to seven-month-old Charbray weaners, with steers making $1940 and heifers $1600. Reinke family, Mt Sylvia, sold Santa cows for $2200, feed on steers for $2000 and steers for $1605. Donna and John Jackwitz, Grandchester, sold Simmental cows for $1900.



Rodney and Louise Litfin, Thornton, sold Brahman heifers for $2000 and cows for $1950. Colleen Zischke, Gatton, sold Charolais cross steers for $2050. P and W Burrell, Mulgowie, sold Limousin cows and calves for $2625 and cows for $1800. Albert Welk, Mt Berryman, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $2000.



Luke Collman, Plainland, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $3525. John Sutton, Fordsdale, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for $2220. Grantley Burchmann, Ropeley, sold Charbray weaners, six to seven months, with steers making $1900 and heifers $1570. Barbara Jensen, Lockyer Waters, sold Charolais heifers for $1950 and $1830 and steers for $2060.



Allan Richter, Toogoolawah, sold Charbray and Santa steers for $2430, $1950 and $1940. David Lyons, Thornton, sold Droughtmaster feed on steers for $2000 and $1900. Janetta Walker, Gatton, sold Murray Grey steers, six to eight months, for $1800. Metcalf Farms, Gatton, sold Santa weaner steers for $1900 and cows and calves for $2875.



Daniel and Alison Curtin, Mt Whitestone, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1920. Madeline Pickering, Black Duck Creek, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1710 and steer calves for $1355. Ian Lindemeyer, Mt Sylvia, sold Charolais cross steer calves, five to six months, for $1510. Hansens Run, Left Hand Branch, sold Brahman heifers for $1750 and $1740. Ryan Cole, Carpendale, sold Senepol cows and calves for $3025.