Western Downs country makes $608/acre

THE 4328 hectare (10,695 acre) Moonie property has sold at a Nutrien Harcourts auction for $6.5 million - the equivalent of $1502/ha ($608/acre).



Located on the Leichhardt Highway 25km south of Moonie and 70km north of Goondiwindi, Pipeclay is slightly undulating with lighter ridges and areas of developed open grazing country.



There are three main soil types: grey to red loams, red soils and lighter forestry soils.



Timbers include brigalow and belah in the heavier soils, box, sandalwood and wilga in the red soils, and cypress, ironbark, wattle and bull oak in the forestry soils.



The grazing country carries a good body of grass being natural summer grasses and good stands of buffel grass.



About 805ha has been developed for farming and is used to grow both grain and fodder crops.



Pipeclay is described as well watered with 14 dams and a bore.



There are 12 paddocks plus holding paddocks. The property was fully exclusion fenced in 2020.



Structural Improvements include a three bedroom timber home, machinery shed, workshop, old shearers quarters, and portable panel cattle yards equipped with a CIA crush, loading ramp and calf cradle.

The marketing of Pipeclay was handled by Andrew Jakins, Elders.

