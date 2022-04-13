Four killed in truck collision on Darling Downs

Four people have died in a serious crash between a car and truck near The Summit, north of Stanthorpe on Wednesday evening.
Preliminary investigations indicate that around 5.30pm a semi-trailer was travelling north on the New England Highway near The Summit when a collision occurred with a vehicle at the intersection of Granite Belt Drive.
Four people from the vehicle died from their injuries at the scene.
A serious traffic crash has closed the northbound lanes of the New England Highway near the intersection of Sawmill Road at The Summit, Southern Downs.— Queensland Police (@QldPolice) April 13, 2022
A diversion for northbound traffic will be via Granite Belt Drive.
Delays will be extensive, avoid the area #qldtrafficpic.twitter.com/Z2fOB859qb
Investigators are working to establish their identities.
Police are urging witnesses, especially those with dashcam footage capturing the moments leading up to and including the crash are urged to come forward.
The northbound lanes of the New England Highway near the intersection of Sawmill Road at The Summit is closed to all traffic.
A diversion for northbound traffic will be via Granite Belt Drive.
