Brangus weaner steers sell for 722c at Monto

KellCo Rural Agencies first fortnightly fat and store sale was held last Wednesday with a quality line-up of all descriptions. A total of 565 head were yarded.



J and G Barnard sold one Droughtmaster bull at 350.2c at 950kg to return $3327.

Crazy Horse Investments, Mulgildie, sold Bazadais cows for 349.2c at 665kg to return $2322. Bonnie Doon Enterprises sold Red Brangus cows for 368.2c at 538kg to return $1938.

Conway Barnard sold a quality line of Simmental cross bullocks for 420c at 700kg to return $2940. Conway Barnard also sold Simmental cross steers for 538.2c at 406.9kg for $2190. Floradale Partnership sold Brangus cross steers for 528.2c at 397.5kg for $2099.

J and A Devilliers sold Limousin cross steers for 588.2c at 313kg for $1844. GS Andrew sold Charbray cross steers for 628.2c at 319kg for $2004. M Blyton sold Charbray steers for 698.2c at 282.5kg for $1972. Bluffview Pastoral sold Brangus steers for 722.2c at 231.5kg for $1672.

Crazy Horse Investments sold a Brahman cross cow and calf for $3300.

Conway Barnard sold heavy export Simmental cross heifers for 468.2c at 466kg to return $2185 and Simmental cross trade heifers at 520.2c for 389kg to return $2027. Larsen Farms sold Charbray heifers for 624.2c at 252kg to return $1572. Steven Goody sold Droughtmaster heifers for 636.2c at 234kg at $1495.