Weaner steers reach 782c at Roma





A total of 5707 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

Weaner steers under 220kg topped at 782c and averaged 615c, weaner steers 220-280kg reached 782c and averaged 620c, steers 280-350kg reached 676c and averaged 595c, and steers 50-400kg reached 634c and averaged 559c. Feeder steers 400-550kg topped at 616c and averaged 502c. Cows and calves hit $2975/unit.

Dalmally Grazing Co, Dalmally, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 782c reaching $1966 to average $1760. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 644c topping at $1422 to average $1302. KEG and RM Burey, Yarara, St George, sold Santa steers to 676c reaching $2329 to average $2183. Joy and Renee Naish, Coralbyn, Wandoan, sold Angus cross steers to 676c reaching $2316 to average $2257. The Santa cross heifers sold to 648c topping at $1961 to average $1961.

KJ and SL Boyd, Clyde Park, Porcupine, sold crossbred steers to 674c reaching $2389 to average $1820. LJ and SA Schelberg, Dumfries, Muckadilla, sold Angus cross steers to 750c reaching $1829 to average $1829. The Angus cross heifers sold to 634c topping at $1517 to average $1517.

John Russell, Culbara, Roma, sold Charolais steers to 700c reaching $2124 to average $1964. The Angus cross heifers sold to 586c topping at $1724 to average $1693. David Heslin, Womblebank, Mitchell, sold Composite steers to 668c reaching $2291 to average $1580.

DH and SBM Campbell, Currawarra, Mitchell, sold Santa cross steers to 660c reaching $2620 to average $1883. The Santa cross heifers sold to 606c topping at $1879 to average $1652. Bangor Cattle Co P/L, Bangor, Mungallala, sold Angus steers to 654c reaching $2052 to average, $1887. The Angus heifers sold to 518c topping at $1575 to average $1575.

AW and E Forster, Werna, Winton, sold Charolais steers to 632c reaching $2141 to average $2070. SC and TC Bond, Borromore, Roma, sold Simmental cross steers to 618c reaching $2413 to average $2197. RJ Duff and LM Jones, Greenacres, Injune, sold Angus cross steers 614c reaching $2144 to average $2144. The Angus cross heifers sold to 568c topping at $1772 to average $1772.

Dart Pastoral Co, Thirlstone, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 608c reaching $2117 to average $2024.

C and J Lee and GFD Lee, Trebor, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 606c topping at $2735 to average $2250.

BV Rolfe, Nindinna, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 592c reaching $2181 to average $2124. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 554c topping at $2041 to average $1940. GFD Lee, Leswalt, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 582c reaching $2541 to average $2157.

G N Blacket, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 526c reaching $2182 to average $2174. Torres Park Grazing, Cherry Hills, Injune, sold Santa steers to 539c reaching $2631 to average $2494. The Santa heifers sold to 575c topping at $2100 to average $2022.

RG and B Mobbs, Wallambank, Bollon, sold Charolais cross steers to 536c reaching $2337 to average $2245. Kindee Pastoral Co, Muya, Mitchell, sold Charolais cross steers to 534c reaching $2413 to average $2252. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 558c topping at $2350 to average $2212. JJ and JM Shaw, 2300 Washpool Rd, Injune, sold Angus steers to 468c reaching $2400 to average $2376.

Heifers under 220kg topped at 644c and averaged 477c, heifers 220- 280kg topped at 634c and averaged 480c, heifers 280-350kg topped at 648c, averaging 510c, and heifers 350-450kg topped at 575c, averaging 462c.

Malcom Burey, Back Creek, Amby, sold Charolais cross heifers to 580c reaching $1388 to average $1271. Mayne Pastoral, Coolamon, Dulacca, sold Santa cross heifers to 570c reaching $2102 to average $1984.

Cows 300-400kg reached 328c and averaged 266c, cows 400kg-500kg reached 360c and averaged 342c, and cows over 500kg topped at 370c, averaging 352c.

Institutional Investments P/L, Roma Downs, Roma, sold Brangus cows to 368c reaching $2563 to average $2292. Palmtree Grazing Co, Palmtree, Taroom, sold Santa cross cows to 358c reaching $2312 to average $2206.



Lorraine Pastoral Co P/L, Lorraine Station, Cloncurry, sold Droughtmaster cross cows to 360c topping at $2160 to average $1829. Bass Cattle Co, Muldoon, Mungallala, sold Santa cows to 365c reaching $2501 to average $2027.



