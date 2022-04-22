Jandowae aggregation offers farming, grazing, lifestyle opportunities

FOUR top quality farming, grazing and lifestyle properties at Jandowae will be auctioned by Eastern Rural in Dalby on May 12.

The four properties located to the east and north east of Jandowae are: Earlston 256ha (631 acres), Flatfields 260ha (641 acres), Dam Paddock 49ha (121 acres), and Town Paddock 49ha (121 acres).



Earlston is farming and grazing property with 204ha (504 acres) of cultivation with the balance of the farm used for grazing. The undulating brigalow, belah with wilga and softwood scrub country also features a four bedroom home, sheds and silos.

Flatfields is also farming country with 242ha (600 acres) of cultivation. Flatfields also has slightly undulating brigalow, belah country with wilga and softwood scrub, which runs down onto a small area of poplar box and Moreton Bay ash.

Each of the four Jandowae properties will be auctioned individually by Eastern Rural in Dalby on May 12.

Both Dam Paddock and Town Paddock are currently used for grazing and comprise of poplar box and Moreton Bay ash woodland country with some wilga.

The majority of the country was purchased in 2003 by the late Harold Hopper from Maleny to supply his dairy operation with fodder. The Hopper family is also well known for the award winning Maleny Dairies.



Contact Roger Lyne, 0427 698 866, or Andrew Kirtley, 0400 598 866, Eastern Rural.

