Cow with calf by $95k sire tops Santa Central sale

A total of 58 females from the 64 catalogued sold to average $6776 and reached a high of $24,000 at the second annual Santa Central female sale on Monday.



There were more than 80 Santa Gertrudis potential buyers in attendance and another 80 plus who registered through AuctionsPlus for the sale at the Headingly sale complex, near Clifton.

The top price was reached for Warenda Q47 (P) who sold with a bull calf at foot for $24,000. She was bought by enthusiastic young breeders Phoebe, Sophie, and Lilly Ferguson of Nobby.



Warenda Q47 was sired by Bullamakinka Nick N54 (P) and was out of the dam Warenda L3 (P) and carried her sire's slick coat, length, smooth tail setting with a quiet temperament.



Her bull calf at foot was sired by Glenn Oaks Penfold (PS) who was purchased at the Santa Central Sale in 2020 for $95,000.



Glenn Oaks Penfold had produced some very pleasing first drop calves that were already shaping up well and Mrs Kirkby was looking forward to watching their development continue.

The second top was Kilcock R013 who was offered by Matthew Way and Mark Daly Kilcock Santa Gertrudis Stud at Deniliquin, NSW.



Wendy and Scott Ferguson, Tom Way, and Matthew Way, Kilcock SG stud at Deniliquin NSW.

She sold for $16,000 and was purchased by Santa Central sale hosts Scott and Wendy Ferguson, Glenn Oaks Santa Gertrudis Stud, Nobby.



R013, was described as a magnificent looking female who ticked all the boxes for future breeding and was in-calf to Munnabah Night Walker P2683 (P).

Large buying support came from Norm Black, Ayredale stud, Federal, NSW, who finished his spree with six females to average $9300.

The Hatton Family of Santa Hat Santa Gertrudis stud at Monto, bought eight females through their agent Hourn and Bishop, Moura, using AuctionsPlus.



In all the Hatton's outlaid $47,750 to average $5969.

Clinton Wheatley, Henley Brook, Western Australia, was also active and finished with six females for an outlay of $38,500 to average $6416. The Wheatleys also purchased five embryo packages for $3500.

The Osborne family, Ramsey secured five females, grossing $35,250 to average $7050.

The top priced embryo was $4000 for Glenn Oaks Ribbons R322 and was purchased by Mr Black.



Buyers attended or logged in through AuctionsPlus from Queensland, NSW, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, and Western Australia.



The sale was conducted by Nutrien and simulcast through AuctionsPlus.



