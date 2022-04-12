Weaner and backgrounder cattle in demand at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 304 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.

The export cow market remained firm on last week's rates. Limited quality lines of feeder cattle came to hand and sold to an easier market.

The quality lines of backgrounder and weaner cattle sold to a competitive market with the lesser quality cattle easing.

Heavy pasture steers and heifers remained fully firm on last week's competitive rates.

Peter Dolan sold yearling steers to 735.2c/kg or $2288 and feeder heifers for 561.2c to return $2244. He also had mid weight feeder steers that made 599.2c or $2381.

Wayne Scholl consigned weaner steers that made 591.2c to come back at $2069. Weaner steers from Hans and Mitchell Masen made 611.2c to realise $1558. The Cronk family consigned 4 tooth pasture steers which sold to 447.2c to come back at $2478.

Full mouth ox from Basil Retschlag made 399.2c or $2914. Rebecca O'Brien sold medium weight cows for 368.2c to make $1951. Heavy prime cows from Doug Turnbull made 357.2c or $3107.

The O'Connor family sold a pen of cows for 364.2c to make $2262. Dairy culls from Oakwood Machinery made 308.2c to come back at $1802. The Scheu family also sold dairy culls for $304.2c or $2214.