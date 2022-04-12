Labor commits $3.5m to fixing rural town's water crisis

An Albanese Labor government will commit $3.5 million to help fix the water crisis at Mount Morgan in Central Queensland.



The funding is for a detailed design, approvals and construction support services for a water pipeline, providing a long-term water security solution for the community.

Mount Morgan's water supply ran dry last year, and the Rockhampton Regional Council have been sending truckloads of water to the town each day.

Shadow Minister Environment and Water Terri Butler MP said Labor wants to see a permanent, safe and secure water supply for the community of Mount Morgan.

Federal Labor's Kerri Butler and Flynn candidate Matt Burnett joined Rockhampton Region's Mayor Tony Williams, councillors Cherie Rutherford and Donna Kirkland at Mount Morgan's very low No.7 Dam on Monday.

"The Morrison-Joyce government has been missing in action when it comes to providing leadership on water for Mount Morgan and across the country," Mr Butler said.

"The Rockhampton mayor has made it clear this project is a priority for the region but the Morrison Government has, effectively, been silent on the issue.

"I was so pleased to visit Mount Morgan last year to see first-hand just how important finding a permanent water solution is for the town."

Delivering water to the rural town of Mount Morgan has cost the Rockhampton Regional Council and state government around $4.5 million since April 2021. Photo RRC

Labor candidate for Flynn, Matt Burnett said he's met with many locals and stakeholders, including Mount Morgan Promotion and Development.



"Securing funding for the next stage of this project is one of the highest priorities for the people of Mount Morgan and it's a priority of mine to fight for them," Mr Burnett said.

"The LNP have been in government for a decade and have ignored the town for long enough."

In addition to Labor's $3.5 million commitment to Mount Morgan, Labor has announced a plan to future-proof Australia's water resources, including by establishing a National Water Commission and broadening the National Water Grid Investment Framework to include town water.



Labor's Mount Morgan pipeline a 'hollow promise'

Liberal's candidate for Flynn Colin Boyce has welcomed Labor's commitment to Mount Morgan's water supplies.

LNP's Collin Boyce say's federal Labor have chosen to make Mount Morgan's water crisis a political football.

Mr Boyce told the Queensland Country Life that federal Labor has bowed to public pressure.



"The challenges faced by Mount Morgan, and the responsibility of the state Labor government to provide some answers to these problems, are something I have raised regularly both publicly and privately," he said.

"What we've seen today is federal Labor let their state mates off the hook by making quickie election commitments on the fly - without providing any answers as to why the Palaszczuk government gets to dodge their responsibilities to the people of Mount Morgan."

Mr Boyce said the Coalition government has consistently demonstrated its commitment to improving water security throughout regional Queensland.



"Labor's promise means nothing. Without committing to constructing the pipeline if the study stacks up, this is yet again another hollow promise," he said.

"As a candidate fighting for the people of Mount Morgan, I will fight for a re-elected coalition government not only to fund the feasibility study, but to deliver the pipeline."

Mr Boyce has not yet announced any funding to a Mount Morgan water pipeline.

