Quality weaner and feeder steers sold at Dalby

A good yarding of 1480 head were penned at the special Dalby Weaner and Feeder sale held at the Dalby Saleyards last Friday.



Large consignments were trucked in from vendors from Charleville, Yuleba, Wandoan, Jandowae and the local supply area, giving the three judges Jack Wilkson of Mort and Co, Pat McMahon of McMahon Meats and Paul Holm of Elders plenty of work sorting through the competition.



The grand champion pen of steers were a pen of 10 Droughtmaster steers, which emerged from the 301-400kg class. These steers were exhibited by Chris, Tracey and Ryan Burke of Moonie.

Mr Burke said these steers, by Clonlara Droughtmaster bulls, had been born at the end of the drought and hadn't received any special preparation.



"Last Tuesday we drafted them out from a mob of 350 steers off forage sorghum, where they had be since Christmas," he said.



The steers, with an average weight of 432kg, sold to a top of 538c/kg to return $2325.

Other market highlights included Santa Gertrudis cross weaner steers in the 200 to 280kg range made to 684c/kg.



Droughtmaster cross lines made to 638c/kg to return $1672/head. Charolais cross weaner steers under 330kg made to 678c/kg to return $1,952/head.



Angus cross also made to 678c to average 647c/kg. Angus cross weaner heifers in the 200 to 280kg range in the largest numbers averaged 655c and made to 678c/kg to return $1824/head.



Angus cross heifers under 330kg were also well supplied and made to 658c to average 623c/kg and sold to $1908/head. Angus yearling steers under 400kg averaged 597c and made to 626c/kg to return $2413/head with the largest numbers at $2266/head.



Santa Gertrudis Cross lines made to 610c to average 586c/kg. Angus Cross steers over 400kg averaged 542c and made to 564c/kg. Droughtmaster Cross steers average 533c and made to 548c/kg.



Angus Cross yearling heifers made to 584c to average 574c/kg. Charolais Cross yearling heifers 330 to 400kg made to 572c to average 568c/kg and returned $2183/head.



Selling agent Ashley Loveday said he was happy with the quality of the yarding and the overall results.

"The decision on the grand champion pen was unanimous by all three judges."

Sponsor Pat Walsh, Advance Motors, Dalby with winners of the Kawasaki UTV Ryan and Chris Burke, Moonie, with Ashley Loveday, Elders, Dalby.

Judging results:

Steers class 200-300kg: Charolais Cattle Co, runner-up Samuel Holdings.



Steers class 301-400kg: Burke Group, runner up Kevin and Jean Prow.

Steers class 401-500kg: Samuel Holdings, runner-up Gersekowski family.



Heifers class 200-300kg: Lawndock Pastoral, runner-up Lawndock Pastoral.

Heifers class 301-400kg Samuel Holdings, runner-up Gersekowski family.

Heifers class 401-500kg Versace, runner-up Versace.

Grand champion: Burke Group who received a Kawasaki UTV sponsored by Advance Motors Dalby.

Bull credits were awarded to the Gersekowski family sponsored by Rosevale Santa Gertrudis stud, Jandowae. Samuel Holding received the Ascot Angus, and Charolais Cattle Co received the Ascot Charolais credits. The Burke Group were awarded the McCormack family's Clonlara Droughtmaster credits.

