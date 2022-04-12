60 years on, Doug reflects on the first Simpson crossing by car

Doug Sprigg was just seven years old when he climbed into his father's G60 Nissan Patrol to complete the first motorised crossing of Australia's vast Simpson Desert in 1962.

Doug, his sister Marg, and his parents Reg and Griselda, squeezed into the front seats of the tiny-by-current-standards G60 and set off in search of oil and gas reserves that might be hidden beneath the seemingly endless sand dunes of the Simpson.

Leaving from Andado Station in the Northern Territory, the family emerged from the sand dunes in Birdsville in Queensland just under two weeks later, a monumental feat made even more impressive by the fact the family hadn't set out to etch their names in the record books.

"In 1962 my dad took my sister, mum and I across the Simpson Desert, and that would become the first motorised crossing of the desert. I have such fond memories of that G60 - it was such robust and reliable vehicle," Mr Sprigg said.

"There were other vehicles out there at that time, too, taking different routes, like the French Line. But the Nissan was the only one that made it across to the other side without any issues."



That cross-desert adventure ignited a love of country that still burns in Doug today, and that fuels his passion for 58,000ha family property Arkaroola.



Doug Sprigg is based at 58,000ha family property Arkaroola.

Hidden deep in South Australia's red-dirt outback, some eight-hours drive from Adelaide - and at least four from anything that could be described as a bustling town - the 610-square-kilometre property can be considered remote, even by Australia's standards.



The Sprigg family have been the custodians of this unique site since acquiring it from the SA government in 1967, and it has been mostly home ever since.

"There is nowhere quite like this," Mr Sprigg said.



"... It has an amazing diversity of geology, animals and plants in these arid lands."

After acquiring the site, the Sprigg family had it gazetted as a wildlife sanctuary and historic reserve.



The Arkaroola Education and Research Foundation has supported students in pursuing careers in botany, geology and paleontology ever since.



Today, Arkaroola welcomes tourists in droves who come to explore the stunning Flinders Rangers, or the deep gorges and towering mountains that cover much of the property, either on foot, by 4WD, or by one of the sanctuary's planes, often piloted by Mr Sprigg himself.

Or for the unique wildlife, including the rare yellow-footed rock wallaby, the powerful wedge-tail eagle, or the metre-long Stimson's Python.



It's an area that will remain untouched and available for all to explore for years to come - in much the same way seven-year-old Doug explored the Simpson for the first time.

